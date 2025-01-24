President Trump, first lady visit LA wildfire damage, host live roundtable

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Los Angeles to assess wildfire damage, meeting with Governor Gavin Newsom and touring the Pacific Palisades neighborhoods impacted by the recent devastating fires. During a roundtable discussion held in Pacific Palisades, the President emphasized the urgency of recovery efforts, announcing that he would waive federal permits to expedite rebuilding and urged local governments to follow suit.

Highlighting the resilience of California communities, Trump also touched on the upcoming 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, expressing optimism about the city’s ability to shine on the world stage despite recent challenges. The visit showcased federal support for disaster recovery and long-term planning for the region’s future. Full report to follow.

