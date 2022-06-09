HomeNewsBreaking News
President Joe Biden visits Los Angeles for the Ninth Summit of the Americas

Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti shared a photo of President Joe Biden arriving at LAX Airport. Photo courtesy Mayor Eric Garcetti.

President Biden arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday for the Ninth Summit of the Americas. The summit is the week of June 6 to 10 with a focus on “Building a Sustainable, Resilient and Equitable Future,” for the atmosphere. The Ninth Summit marks the first time the United States has hosted the event since the inaugural meeting in Miami in 1994. 

Some of the highlights of the Summit of America include, clean energy, climate crisis and how public and private sectors can work together to solve large environmental problems. Similar climate-crisis discussions will be held at the summit, with an emphasis on increasing green jobs across the region and building a stronger network of renewable energy.

Be aware of traffic and lane closures. Five miles of Pacific Coast Highway through Malibu will be under traffic restrictions between noon and 10 p.m. Left turns won’t be allowed from Coastline Drive to the McClure Tunnel.

For alternative routes, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti shared a photo of Biden arriving at LAX Airport.

To watch the summit live visit, https://www.state.gov/summit-of-the-americas/

Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

