President Joe Biden visits Los Angeles for the Ninth Summit of the Americas

President Biden arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday for the Ninth Summit of the Americas. The summit is the week of June 6 to 10 with a focus on “Building a Sustainable, Resilient and Equitable Future,” for the atmosphere. The Ninth Summit marks the first time the United States has hosted the event since the inaugural meeting in Miami in 1994.

Some of the highlights of the Summit of America include, clean energy, climate crisis and how public and private sectors can work together to solve large environmental problems. Similar climate-crisis discussions will be held at the summit, with an emphasis on increasing green jobs across the region and building a stronger network of renewable energy.

Be aware of traffic and lane closures. Five miles of Pacific Coast Highway through Malibu will be under traffic restrictions between noon and 10 p.m. Left turns won’t be allowed from Coastline Drive to the McClure Tunnel.

.🚧SB PCH left lane closure from Coastline Dr/Topanga to McClure Tunnel/Santa Monica on Th June 9 from noon to 10 pm. NO LEFT TURNS allowed for 5 miles from/to #SR1 to allow for emergency vehicles for #SummitOfAmericas. Plan ahead. Take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/kv6CvwskIj — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) June 8, 2022

For alternative routes, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Go to https://t.co/O37Qesrybo to check traffic & I-110 & I-10 ramp closures related to The Summit of the Americas in downtown Los Angeles this week. Use public transportation or telework, if possible. View news release at https://t.co/AK7cC7mSmZ pic.twitter.com/Y3FcCLXR36 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) June 7, 2022

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti shared a photo of Biden arriving at LAX Airport.

Honored to welcome @POTUS to Los Angeles as we kick off the IX Summit of the Americas and celebrate the chance to meet with the Western Hemisphere. pic.twitter.com/Ik3RDxYI5U — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) June 8, 2022

To watch the summit live visit, https://www.state.gov/summit-of-the-americas/

