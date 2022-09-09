Potential showers coming to Malibu

The National Weather Service weather report for this weekend and the coming week.

This afternoon

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Low around 73. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Monday Night

Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday

Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday

Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

