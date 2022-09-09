Potential showers coming to Malibu

The National Weather Service weather report for this weekend and the coming week.
This afternoon
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Low around 73. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Monday Night
Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday
Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night
Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday
Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.