Planning Commission to hold first in-person meeting on July 17

The Malibu City Council decided on June 12, to implement a hybrid in-person and remote format for Planning Commission meetings. The change is set to take effect on July 17, at City Hall, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. This move comes as Los Angeles County continues to move out of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Under the new arrangement, Planning Commission meetings will be conducted both in-person and remotely, utilizing the popular Zoom Webinar tool. This format allows for greater flexibility and accessibility, ensuring wider public participation. Members of the public will have the option to provide public comments either in-person or during the remote meeting.

To ensure a smooth transition and provide the necessary information, viewing and commenting instructions will be included in the agendas for Planning Commission meetings. These details will also be posted on the City’s website at malibucity.org/agendacenter. Individuals who wish to receive a text message or email notification whenever an agenda is posted, amended, or canceled can sign up at MalibuCity.org/News by scrolling down to the Agenda Center section.

Written comments can be submitted to the Planning Commission via email at PlanningCommission@MalibuCity.org. Additionally, the City will continue broadcasting Planning Commission meetings live on Malibu City TV Channel 3. The meetings can also be watched live or on-demand on the City’s website at MalibuCity.org/TV and the official City’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/user/CityofMalibu/videos.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), individuals requiring accommodations for public meetings can contact Yolanda Bundy, the Environmental Sustainability Director/Building Official, at (310) 456-2489, extension 229. It is recommended to provide a 48-hour advanced notice whenever possible.

For those interested in showing an audio or video presentation during a Planning Commission meeting, contact Media Analyst Alex Montano at (310) 456-2489, extension 227, or via email at amontano@malibucity.org. Requests for audio or video presentations must be made by 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

With this hybrid format, the Malibu City Council aims to facilitate active participation from residents and stakeholders while adhering to safety guidelines. The new arrangement will provide greater convenience and accessibility, ensuring that public input remains an integral part of the decision-making process for the Planning Commission.

