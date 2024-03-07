Planning Commission to hold a special meeting on March 8 to address crosswalk proposed by Caltrans

On Friday, March 8, 6:30 p.m., the Planning Commission will hold a special meeting to consider a coastal development permit for a Caltrans project that includes infrastructure upgrades to improve pedestrian and vehicular safety at an existing crosswalk, approximately 1,500 feet west of Carbon Beach Terrace, near 22521 Pacific Coast Highway. The project includes 1) the removal of two existing 35-foot-high pedestrian crossing signal poles with continuously flashing yellow beacon lights; 2) installation of two new 35-foot-high pedestrian crossing signal poles with two traffic signals on each pole; 3) installation of two new 10-foot-high signal poles with safety signaling for vehicles; 4) installation of two new 10-foot-high signal poles with pedestrian crossing timers; and 5) restripe the crosswalk in same location. This item was previously considered by the Planning Commission on Feb. 20, however, the Planning Commission continued the item to a date uncertain requesting additional information from Caltrans. The March 8 Special Meeting agenda and staff report is available online at malibucity.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_03082024-2243?html=true.

