Planning Commission reviews outreach tactics for community input for city-owned vacant lands

The Planning Commission began Monday night’s (March 18) meeting by addressing options for community outreach tactics to seek community input and ways to engage the community for suggestions to the city’s owned vacant lands.

On Feb. 12, the City Council awarded the contract for outreach and engagement related to city-owned vacant land to Tripepi Smith & Associates. The outreach and engagement plan are to identify top facility priorities and develop a master plan for the future uses of the city’s vacant properties.

On Sept. 27, 2023, the City Council approved the city’s first Strategic Plan list to help focus and prioritize staff efforts on the most important projects that city staff need to work on. As part of that plan, the council identified the need for a comprehensive outreach and education program to engage the Malibu community and stakeholders for the future uses of the vacant lots owned by the city.

“The successful utilization of city-owned vacant land requires a robust outreach strategy that engages stakeholders, fosters collaboration, and promotes public participation,” the agenda says. “The city is committed to maintaining transparency and accountability throughout the process by providing regular updates on the status of our engagement efforts.”

The five vacant lots mentioned were, the “Chili Cook-Off” Lot, (23575 Civic Center Way); the “Triangle” Lot (23800 Civic Center Way); “Heathercliff” Lot (29136 Pacific Coast Highway); the “Trancas” Lot (6103 Trancas Canyon Road); and the “La Paz” Lot (23467 Civic Center Way).

These screenshots from the Monday, March 18, Planning Commission meeting show the city-owned vacant lots in Malibu. The commission will be seeking community input for the best uses of these lots. Contributed screenshots

Commissioners were asked to provide feedback and comments. The commission pitched the local newspaper, the radio, social media platforms, and other community meetings or gatherings the city can host to bring awareness on these workshops.

Commissioner Skylar Peak suggested using the newspaper to direct people to in-person presentations and workshops. Peak also suggested having meetings online and having them recorded and available to watch afterward.

“I think it’s just hard to get the input, I think people are better suited being here in-person,” Peak said.

Commissioners also suggested to provide a reference guide and background information on each lot such as each lot’s restrictions and what they can have, such as parking lot.

“Getting the people who don’t go to meetings to come are the most important,” Commissioner John Mazza said. “You have to go out and approach those people who are going to use those services, so it’s not biased.”

Mazza recommended not using the radio or newspaper because Malibu is a transient community.

“I would doubt that 20 percent of the people read The Malibu Times, and I guess that 5 to 10 percent listen to KBUU Radio,” Mazza said. “So we need to have something that’s much more obvious.”

Mazza said it needs to grab the attention of specific groups such as homeowners associations, and the Malibu Chamber of Commerce.

Chair Kraig Hill said he thinks the newspaper ads will be beneficial. Hill also suggested encouraging people to sign up for email notifications.

The commission motioned to receive and file an Extension of Coastal Development Permit No. 17-001.

The commission approved Coastal Development Permit No. 21-053, continued from March 4, 2024. Site Plan Review No. 22-005, and Demolition Permit No. 23-003 – An application to demolish the existing single-family residence and construct a new single-family residence, attached garage, attached guest house, and pool cabana, onsite wastewater treatment system, landscaping, and associated site improvements.

The commission approved Coastal Development Permit No. 21-014 and Demolition Permit No. 23-005 – An application for the construction of a new one-story single-family residence and associated development.

The commission motioned to continue Coastal Development Permit No. 23-019 and Site Plan Review No. 23-024 – An application for a new single-family residence, a second unit, and associated development, to a date April 15, with a request for staff to clarify commissioners concerns.

To view the rest of the meeting visit, malibucity.org.

