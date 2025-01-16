Pepperdine Waves rally for fire relief amid volleyball season start

Men’s volleyball team aids Malibu and Pacific Palisades fire victims

The Pepperdine men’s volleyball team delivered a helping hand to Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and other communities burned through by the Palisades Fire a few days after the blaze’s first flame sparked on Jan. 7.

The 27-member squad helped load Florence Marine X delivery trucks with water, food, and other donated items that were delivered from Newport Beach to Zuma Beach and given to individuals and families impacted by the Palisades Fire.

Waves head coach Jonathan Winder said the team initially volunteered to help Florence Marine X, a company with ties to Malibu and Hawaii, for one day, but then decided to do more volunteer work the next day.

“They felt called to do it again, so they went back,” he said. “They wanted to help until the job was done. They wanted to help the communities impacted by the fires.”

Pepperdine went down the coast to train ahead of two scheduled matches — against Merrimack College on Jan. 10 in Costa Mesa, and against Fairleigh Dickinson University on Jan. 12 in Malibu — but both contests were canceled due to the several wildfires that burned throughout Los Angeles and restricted access to Pepperdine’s campus.

So instead, the Waves began their 2025 regular season with a game on Jan. 13 against Missouri S&T at Pepperdine’sFirestone Fieldhouse, defeating the Miners 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-7). Ryan Barnett led Pepperdine with 11 kills and also had 3 service aces, while Gabe Dyer added 19 assists and 8 digs.

Before that season opener, Pepperdine went 3-0 in exhibition matches against Canadian university squads in the two-day 2025 North American Challenge in Long Beach earlier this month.

On Jan. 3, the event’s first day, the Waves beat both Trinity Western University and Saskatchewan 3-0. Pepperdine downed the University of Calgary the following day by the same score.

Redshirt junior Ryan Barnett, junior Jacob Reilly, and freshman Cole Hartke all nabbed Player of the Match honors in the tournament.

Barnett had 13 kills with a .667 hitting percentage, three digs, two blocks, and two assists in Pepperdine’s 24-17, 25-15, 25-20 sweep of Trinity Western.

Reilly recorded 16 serve receptions, one service ace, and two digs in his team’s 25-17, 25-22, 25-30 victory over Saskatchewan.

Pepperdine downed Calgary 25-22, 25-21, 25-15. Hartke had 15 kills with a .591 hitting percentage. He also had four digs, two blocks, and one service ace.

Many Pepperdine students, including volleyball players, sheltered in Pepperdine’s library and cafeteria during December’s Franklin Fire.

Winder was glad the squad was together during the Palisades Fire.

“The guys have been great in staying connected with each other,” he said.

Winder said sports can be bring people together and noted the Waves were ready to start their regular season.

“It is a return to normalcy,” Winder said. “It is always helpful for young people and athletes to do what they love. We have been able to practice. It’s a positive thing for them to be together and enjoy what they have been doing.”

