Pepperdine water polo standouts named All-Americans 

The three Waves were amongst the 58 players from across the nation named to the Division I ACWPC team

A trio of Pepperdine Waves men’s water polo players were named Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches All-Americans late last month.

Graduate students Ryan Brosnan and Antonio Knez were named third-team All-Americans and sophomore Adam Csapo received honorable mention status.

The three Waves were amongst the 58 players from across the nation named Division I 2023 ACWPC All-Americans. The All-American honor is the highest award presented to a college player for their performance in the pool. Recipients receive commemorative certificates for receiving the recognition.

Knez, an All-American at Princeton before coming to Pepperdine, was standout goalie for the Waves this season. He finished the 2023 campaign with 294 saves, a .524 save percentage, and a 22-6 record. The goalkeeper had 37 steals and a 9.74 goals against average.

Brosnan, a diver, is a first-time All-American. Before becoming a Wave, he played at UC Santa Barbara. Brosnan had 104 points, a team-leading 47 assists, 23 assists, and 57 goals in 2023. His shooting percentage was .452.

The attacker Csapo was also an honorable mention All-American last season. He lead Pepperdine with 61 goals on a .430 shooting percentage and had 89 points. Csapo tallied 22 steals and 28 assists also.

The players also earned All-West Coast Conference recognition in early November. Knez was the WCC Player of the Year and Brosnan was the conference’s Newcomer of the Year. Knez and Brosnan were also All-WCC first team members and Csapo was named to the second team, along with senior center defender Nico Tierney. Waves head coach Terry Schroeder was named WCC Coach of the Year.

Pepperdine finished their 2023 season with a 25-6 record. The squad’s season ended with a 20-13 loss to Cal Baptist in the WCC Tournament.

Ryan Brosnan. Photo by Kyle Cajero. Adam Csapo. Photo by Kyle Cajero. Pepperdine Waves goalie Antonio Knez was one of three Waves named All-Americans. Photo by McKenzie Jackson

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...