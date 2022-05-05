Pepperdine University holds commencement ceremonies this past week

Pepperdine University hosted commencement ceremonies for Seaver College, the Caruso School of Law, the Graziadio Business School, the Graduate School of Education and Psychology, and the School of Public Policy on the Malibu campus throughout April and May.

The ceremonies featured a robust lineup of speakers who addressed the graduates as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

Speakers included Crete Academy founder Harrie Mitchell, Magnuson Hotels co-founder and CEO Thomas Magnuson, Conquer Paralysis Now (CPN) Chair Samuel D. Schmid, Chief Judge Mary Murguia, and Ambassador Chelsey Burnett “Sully” Sullenberger III.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...