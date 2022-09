A senior at Pepperdine University was killed over the weekend when his car drove over the side of Mulholland Highway.

KBUU is reporting 21-year-old Conner Budge was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday after his car fell down a cliff approximately 200 feet high.

Budge was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in creative writing at the school’s Seaver College, and was also working at Geoffrey’s.

No additional information has been released about the crash.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...