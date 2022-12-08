Pepperdine lights up the Christmas Tree

Students, staff and community members gathered at Pepperdine University on Friday evening for the annual festive Christmas Tree lighting.

The Christmas Tree Lighting is an annual tradition where the Pepperdine community gathers for a time of worship and celebrating the birth of Christ. The program culminates in the lighting of the Christmas tree.

“The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is a beloved annual tradition, as students, faculty, staff, alumni, and family members gather together to watch the tree be lit in all its splendor,” Director of Student Activities Danielle Minke said. “Whether meeting alumni, singing Christmas carols with students, or “lighting” a candle next to a faculty or staff member with their family, the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony draws the Pepperdine community closer through the holiday spirit and commitment to the Christian faith.”

Malibu experienced a slight drizzle of rain and the event moved indoors to Elkins Auditorium for the first half of the ceremony.

The ceremony included Christmas carols sung by Celebration Chapel and group Won By One, a prayer by Rachel Yoshimura, and a devotional by Eric Wilson. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The ceremony included Christmas carols sung by Celebration Chapel and group Won By One, a prayer by Rachel Yoshimura, and a devotional by Eric Wilson.

Doug Hurley welcomed the guests to the ceremony and shared a message.

“Wherever you are this Christmas, we invite you into this space of worship and reflection,” Hurley said. “Of all the things that the lights, the trees, the food, and gifts represent, the Christian faith explains that Christmas means we are not alone.”

Hot cocoa, churros, and popcorn was served indoors and students and families gathered around the tree to take photos and enjoy the rest of the festivities.

The tree will remain on campus until December 19.

Students, faculty and friends gathered at Mullin Town Square to countdown the lighting of the Christmas Tree at Pepperdine University on Friday, Dec. 2. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

