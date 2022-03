Roughly around 5 a.m. this morning the County Sheriff reported Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is closed at Rambla Vista, in both directions due to traffic collision and down power pole. Closure expected for several hours, Edison has to replace the power pole. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Down power pole at Rambla Vista, due to traffic collision. Photo by LASD

