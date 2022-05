The Malibu Farmers Market 6th annual Paws Have A Cause Event sponsored by the Cornucopia Foundation, Irene Palmer, and The Agency took place on Sunday, May 1st. A magical, heart-warming event where 25 furry friends found their forever homes. If you’d like to get involved with future events, you can message @malibufarmersmarket on Instagram.

Photos courtesy. Photos courtesy. Photos courtesy. Photos courtesy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...