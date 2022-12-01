Part of Mulholland Highway closed for homicide investigation

A section of Mulholland Highway between Decker Canyon and Westlake Boulevard was closed in both directions Thursday morning after a body was found off the side of the road. Deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station received a call at 9 a.m. alerting them to the discovery of thebody of a female victim at the 33100 block of the highway. LASD “tried to render aid” at the scene near Clark Ranch Road, but the victim was declared deceased at the scene. No details on the victim’s age, description or clothing is being released while the investigation is underway. Anyone with information is urged to call the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808.

