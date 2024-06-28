Parks and Rec Commission considers nominations for the Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award

Longtime preschool teacher and lifeguard Shari Latta and Poison Free Malibu and its founders get nods

By Barbara Burke

Special to The Malibu Times

The Malibu Parks and Recreation Commission met on June 18 and considered nominations for the Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award, an annual recognition established by the City Council in 2002 in collaboration with the city’s Parks & Recreation Commission to recognize an outstanding individual(s) or a group who donated time and resources to enhance the quality of the parks and recreation programs in Malibu.

The award was created to honor Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian, who was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 31, 2001, after 17 years of service. Deputy Kuredjian rescued a woman from a cliff in Malibu in 1989.

(From left) Poison Free Malibu co-founders Joel and Kian Schulman, Jeff Louks, and Shanti Louks are shown during the weeding event last week. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Annually, the commission may select an individual or group of individuals from nominations made by the public or suggested by the commissioners. The commission’s recommendations for the award are then considered by the City Council.

At the April 16 regular meeting, the commission opened nominations to the public, whereupon the city announced the open nomination period on its website and on social media and in The Malibu Times. Additionally, city staff contacted local organizations, including Malibu Little League, American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO), Malibu Aquatics Foundation, Malibu Marlins Swim Club, and the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu seeking nominations for the award. The deadline for members of the public or civic organizations to nominate an awardee was June 5.

The nomination process resulted in one candidate for the award. Leticia Aloi nominated Patt Healy, who founded the Malibu Coalition for Slow Growth in 1991 and has spearheaded the organization’s efforts ever since, and who co-founded the Malibu Township Council and serves on that organization to this day.

Addressing Healy’s contributions to the community, Aloi stated, “Patt has worked on many open space preservation projects in Malibu and she has been active in protecting Malibu’s natural environment and rural ambiance for many years.” Aloi addressed Healy’s lasting contributions to Malibu, stating, “Patt was largely to credit for the city’s acquisition of the Trancas Field and has worked on many open space preservation projects.”

Commissioner Alicia Peak nominated former County of LA Fire Department Lifeguard and former Children’s Creative Workshop Director Shari Latta, noting that Latta continues to serve as a lifeguard in Malibu and continues to mentor junior lifeguards, as she has done for more than 30 years.

Commissioner Dane Skophammer recommended John Mills, who was known as the founder of the LA Westside Bruins football organization, which provided children in Malibu and Pacific Palisades with competitive youth sports experiences. Commissioner Georgia Goldfarb nominated Poison Free Malibu for its highly effective environmental advocacy.

After deliberating about all of those nominees, the commissioners noted that each of them was deserving for their contributions. However, they ultimately decided to recommend that the City Council confer the award on Latta, whom they noted tirelessly worked at the now shuttered Children’s Creative Workshop for more than two decades, launching multitudes of Malibu preschoolers into their education experiences. They also noted that Latta continues to serve as a lifeguard in Malibu, as she has for decades.

They also decided to recommend that the council honor Poison Free Malibu, a local nonprofit organization founded by Kian and Joel Schulman. Goldfarb commented that children and adults are safer in Malibu’s public recreational areas due to the tireless efforts of Poison Free Malibu which has succeeded in ensuring that pesticides are not sprayed in public recreational spaces. All commissioners considered the fact that laws have been changed statewide regarding prohibiting pesticides due to the tireless efforts of the Schulmans.

Commissioners explore use of Equestrian Park

In other business, the commissioners discussed programming opportunities and the operation of the Equestrian Park. They heard from McKenzie Gray, the outreach librarian at the Malibu Community Library, which is part of the Los Angeles County Public Library System. Gray suggested that the Equestrian Park would serve as a good location for the Malibu Library to serve residents of West Malibu. The commissioners and Gray discussed the possibility of the library offering children’s storytimes, games, and other activities at the Equestrian Park.

After deliberation, the Commissioners asked Kristin Riesgo, the city’s community services director, and her team to explore possible programming options to be offered by the city in collaboration with the library and to then report back to the commission.

Peak and Skophammer expressed concerns that it is unclear how many residents use the Equestrian Park and its two arenas. At the suggestion of Commissioner Suzanne Guldimann, the commissioners decided to explore purchasing and installing a remote trail camera, such as the one in Charmlee Park, subject to any necessary approval by the City Council. Doing so, they concluded, will provide accurate data concerning the type and amount of uses by residents at the Equestrian Park.

The commission voted to have Skophammer serve as the chair for the upcoming year and to have Peak serve as vice chair.

The Parks and Recreation Commission meets the third Tuesday of every month and welcomes members of the community to attend. The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, in the City Hall Multipurpose Room.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...