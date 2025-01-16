Palisades Fire Update: Thursday, January 16 at 8 a.m. and Live Virtual Updates

Containment : 22%

: 22% Acreage: 23,713 acres

Fire crews have made significant progress, with no additional growth anticipated due to favorable weather conditions. However, critical fire weather remains a concern with the return of Santa Ana winds next week. Efforts are ongoing to strengthen containment lines, extinguish hot spots, and support search and rescue operations.

Key Updates:

Utilities : Infrastructure repairs are delayed due to search and recovery efforts. SoCalGas and Southern California Edison are working to restore services, with some circuits re-energized and others still offline.

: Infrastructure repairs are delayed due to search and recovery efforts. SoCalGas and Southern California Edison are working to restore services, with some circuits re-energized and others still offline. Water Advisory : A “Do Not Drink” notice remains in effect for portions of Malibu due to potential contamination. Water distribution is available at 23533 Civic Center Way.

: A “Do Not Drink” notice remains in effect for portions of Malibu due to potential contamination. Water distribution is available at 23533 Civic Center Way. Air Quality: Unhealthy air quality has been declared; residents should stay indoors and use N95 masks when outside. Powered air blowers are prohibited countywide.

Community Resources:

Hotline : Malibu EOC support, 7:30 AM–6:30 PM, at (310) 456-2489.

: Malibu EOC support, 7:30 AM–6:30 PM, at (310) 456-2489. Disaster Resource Center : Open daily, 9:00 AM–8:00 PM, at 10850 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles.

: Open daily, 9:00 AM–8:00 PM, at 10850 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles. Community Meetings : January 16, 6:30 PM, 10400 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles (In person and streamed on CalFire IMT2 YouTube). January 21, 6:00 PM, Malibu High School (Town Hall for Malibu residents).

:

Road Closures & Traffic Signals:

Several intersections on Pacific Coast Highway are dark or closed. Drivers should proceed with caution and follow detour signage.

For the latest updates, visit recovery.lacounty.gov or contact local hotlines.

