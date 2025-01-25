Palisades Fire Update: 81% Contained, 23,448 Acres Burned as of Saturday Jan. 25 at 6:13 a.m.

Efforts to control the Palisades Fire continue as containment reaches 81%, with 23,448 acres burned. While Santa Ana winds caused challenges this morning, conditions improved in the afternoon with higher humidity levels. Rain is expected from Saturday through Monday, with a FLASH FLOOD warning in effect from Sunday, 4:00 PM, to Monday, 4:00 PM.

Weather Forecast

Rain is expected from Saturday through Monday, with an 80–90% chance of precipitation. Coastal and valley areas are forecast to receive 0.25–0.75 inches of rain, with up to 1.50 inches possible in foothills and mountains. There is a small chance of thunderstorms, which could bring additional localized rainfall.

Resident Access Updates

Residents may now return to fire-affected areas under specific guidelines. Access is restricted to residents only, who must check in at the Malibu Pier Staging Area (23000 Pacific Coast Highway) between 6:00 AM and 5:30 PM. After check-in, residents will receive instructions and be escorted to checkpoints by Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies.

Repopulated zones include TOP-U007-A, RRC-U027-C, MTN-U028-A, and others. Residents must present a valid photo ID showing their name, photo, and address.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard remains closed between Grand View Drive and Pacific Coast Highway, with no access. Residents are advised to use Kanan Dume Road or Malibu Canyon Road to reach Malibu, avoiding Las Flores Canyon Road due to traffic control points.

Law enforcement will conduct resident check-ins daily between 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM. The nighttime curfew remains in place from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

Community Recovery Efforts

A Town Hall Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, at 4:00 PM at Malibu High School Auditorium (30215 Morning View Drive). This meeting will focus on recovery efforts and feature representatives from local, state, and federal agencies. Residents can ask questions during a live Q&A or submit feedback online via a webform. The meeting will be livestreamed on the City of Malibu’s YouTube channel.

For debris removal, a Debris Removal Town Hall will be held on Sunday, January 26, at 3:00 PM at Santa Monica College’s Student Services Center (1900 Pico Boulevard). This meeting will provide guidance on debris removal and rebuilding. Registration is available online, with a virtual option for those unable to attend in person.

Damage Assessment

Malibu building inspectors are conducting rapid visual assessments to determine the extent of damage within city limits. Currently, 94% of inspections are complete, with the number of damaged or destroyed structures still to be determined. Approximate estimates are subject to change. Residents can view a map of damage reports at recovery.lacounty.gov/palisades-fire.

Injuries: 3 (CalFire report)

3 (CalFire report) Fatalities: 11 total, 3 in Malibu (LA County Medical Examiner)

11 total, 3 in Malibu (LA County Medical Examiner) Missing: 6 (LA County Sheriff)

6 (LA County Sheriff) Fire Footprint: Contained within city limits, stopped at the Franklin Fire burn scar. Extreme hazards remain within evacuation areas.

Contained within city limits, stopped at the Franklin Fire burn scar. Extreme hazards remain within evacuation areas.

Additional Resources

The LA County Disaster Recovery Center is open daily from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM at UCLA Research Park (10850 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles). Residents can access support for rebuilding, insurance, and other recovery needs.

On Tuesday, January 28, the Senior Center Technology Resource Center will be open from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Agoura Hills Recreation and Event Center (29900 Ladyface Ct., Agoura Hills). Malibu Senior Center staff will provide technology assistance and mental health resources for seniors affected by the fire.

Road to Recovery

Support staff are working diligently to provide supplies and aid to residents returning to their properties. As containment efforts progress, local officials and partner agencies remain committed to ensuring a safe and efficient recovery process for all impacted communities.

Malibu EOC public hotline support is available 7:30 AM–6:30 PM at (310) 456-248

For the latest updates, visit recovery.lacounty.gov.

