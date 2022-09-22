Outdoor watering may resume in Malibu

Outdoor watering of lawns in Malibu and other communities in Southern California may resume once again now that repairs of a major water pipeline servicing the area are complete.

The Metropolitan Water District announced that repairs were finished on schedule after a 15-day project. The pipeline repair was necessary and, unfortunately, occurred during the hottest and driest time Southern California has seen in years during a heat wave that saw triple-digit temperatures for more than a week straight.

Now that outdoor watering may resume, Malibu’s water supplier LACO Waterworks 29, reminds that watering restriction remain in place with residential even street numbers limited to outdoor watering only on Tuesdays and Fridays. Residential odd-numbered addresses may water on Mondays and Thursdays only. Commercial customers are limited to watering only Monday and Friday. No watering may take place between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

