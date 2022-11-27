Our Lady of Malibu gives back to families in need for Thanksgiving

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner consists of a long checklist of essentials. Roast turkey, turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, sweet pies and so much more. While some families might not need to worry about gathering the essentials this year, Our Lady of Malibu and residents in Malibu wrapped baskets of perishable items needed to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this holiday year.

“So grateful and thankful,” Our Lady of Malibu posted on social media.

The baskets were also blessed at mass.

Volunteers shared their experiences on social media.

“It was so special for me to be able to help give back to our community,” Joey Amini said on social media.

“Such a great morning with friends helping others during the holidays,” Charlie Solomon said on social media.

