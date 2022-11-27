HomeCommunity
Community

Our Lady of Malibu gives back to families in need for Thanksgiving

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
37
Photo courtesy Our Lady of Malibu.

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner consists of a long checklist of essentials. Roast turkey, turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, sweet pies and so much more. While some families might not need to worry about gathering the essentials this year, Our Lady of Malibu and residents in Malibu wrapped baskets of perishable items needed to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this holiday year.

“So grateful and thankful,” Our Lady of Malibu posted on social media.

 The baskets were also blessed at mass. 

Volunteers shared their experiences on social media.

“It was so special for me to be able to help give back to our community,” Joey Amini said on social media.

“Such a great morning with friends helping others during the holidays,” Charlie Solomon said on social media.

Advertisement
Previous article
Parks and Rec Commission receives mid-year report; begins planning for next year
Next article
Malibu West Volunteer Fire Brigade Training Day held for residents
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Advertisement

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×