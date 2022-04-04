Our Lady of Malibu celebrates spelling bee champs

Our Lady of Malibu holds second-trimester award ceremony to honor Student Learning Expectations (SLE) and academic achievements.
To receive Second honors you must have a G.P.A between 93 and 96.99 in all major academic subjects (Religion, Math, English Language Arts, Social Studies, and Science) and receive at least a “B” in other subjects (STEM, Technology, Foreign Language, Music, P.E.) plus they must maintain an average of “O” or “G” in Behavior and Work Habits.
To receive First honors you must have a G.P.A between 97 and 100 in all major academic subjects (Religion, Math, English Language Arts, Social Studies, and Science) and receive at least a “B” in other subjects (STEM, Technology, Foreign Language, Music, P.E.) plus they must maintain an average of “O” or “G” in Behavior and Work Habits.