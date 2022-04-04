Our Lady of Malibu celebrates spelling bee champs

Our Lady of Malibu holds second-trimester award ceremony to honor Student Learning Expectations (SLE) and academic achievements.

To receive Second honors you must have a G.P.A between 93 and 96.99 in all major academic subjects (Religion, Math, English Language Arts, Social Studies, and Science) and receive at least a “B” in other subjects (STEM, Technology, Foreign Language, Music, P.E.) plus they must maintain an average of “O” or “G” in Behavior and Work Habits.

To receive First honors you must have a G.P.A between 97 and 100 in all major academic subjects (Religion, Math, English Language Arts, Social Studies, and Science) and receive at least a “B” in other subjects (STEM, Technology, Foreign Language, Music, P.E.) plus they must maintain an average of “O” or “G” in Behavior and Work Habits.

6th Grader Finlay Wells, Scripps Spelling Bee OLM School champion went on to LA County regional bee. Finlay placed in the top 50 out of hundreds of students that competed at the regional level. Congratulations Fin! – Courtesy of Our Lady of Malibu. Elle Alpern, Cissy Adams, Eliana Palant, Malia Paresa, Sophie Falvai, Henry Hill, Lexie Brath, Anabel O’Toole, Uma Friesen, London Hettich, Logan Burke & Bodie Addison. Courtesy of Our Lady of Malibu.

