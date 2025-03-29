Opinion: Riding the 134 Bus, Seeing Malibu from a different seat

By Haylynn Conrad, Columnist

On Thursday, March 20 from 11 to 1, I did something that feels almost subversive in LA County: I rode the 134 bus from Malibu to Santa Monica. If I’m going to tell Malibu residents to “take the bus,” I figured I should do it myself — so I’m not a hypocrite — plus, I love a good adventure.

I know what you’re thinking: Public transit in LA? Inconvenient. Unclean. Unreliable. Unsafe. Uncomfortable. I had the same assumptions.

I grew up riding New York City’s subways — dirty, crowded, unpredictable, but essential. It was just what we did. Public transit gave me freedom and independence. As a teen, I navigated trains and buses all over the city — the Q train into Manhattan, the B49 through Brooklyn, and the LIRR out to Long Island.

It also taught me life skills — situational awareness, timing, instincts I still carry. I knew which tunnels went dark, when to clutch my bag tighter, how to scan reflections in the windows, how to move cars if the energy felt off. Odd skills, but useful ones — and ones I doubt my kids have.

There’s something about public transportation — when it works — that offers a different kind of freedom. You’re free to think, read, observe. I imagine myself tearing through one of those 15-pound City Council binders, uninterrupted.

But California — especially Malibu — is different. Even when the system exists, we don’t use it. Maybe it’s cultural. Maybe it’s because we love our cars — the control, comfort, privacy. Windows up, music on, the world held at a safe distance. I love my car, too.

That morning, I wasn’t alone — I had the “Three Amigas” with me. Honestly, it felt safer with backup.

The day started beautifully — crisp air, bright sun. But as I waited at the Malibu Library stop, second thoughts crept in. A man — pacing, shouting, wild-eyed — approached. And just like that, the safety concern was real. Would I get on the bus with him? No.

Luckily, my friends arrived. The mood lifted, and eventually, the bus did show — late, of course. That’s the unreliable part. Fumbling with our phones for schedules, I missed the old paper timetables that felt so official.

Finally, we boarded. The fare? $1.75 — the cheapest thing in Malibu. The bus was clean enough. The wild man didn’t get on, and I felt relieved.

From the bus, I saw the burn scar of the Palisades Fire — 311 beachfront properties destroyed. You don’t see it driving because you’re focused on the road. But on the bus, the scale hits you. Charred steel, concrete shells, scorched earth. The Pacific glimmered on one side; ash and rubble on the other. PCH looked like a war zone — dump trucks, hazmat tents, crews working nonstop.

It was sobering.

Public transit gives you that gift — of really seeing your city. The good, the bad, the broken.

We made it to Santa Monica, grabbed coffee, and then faced the same question: When’s the next bus home? No signs. No real-time app. No schedule posted. Eventually, a bus appeared.

The whole trip left me thinking: Malibu — and PCH — is at a crossroads. We have a rare chance to rebuild smarter, safer, better. And that applies to our transportation system, too.

The Pros and Cons of Public Transit — and What’s Fixable:

PROS — Built into the system, no matter what:

A rare opportunity for productivity, reflection, or rest

Environmental benefits — fewer cars, less traffic, cleaner air

Expands access — jobs, healthcare, schools

Saves money — gas, parking, maintenance

A different view — you see your city and community in a new way

CONS — But every one of these is fixable:

Unpredictable schedules and unreliable service

Lack of signage, real-time information, and user-friendly tools

Safety concerns — real and perceived, Especially moments when mental health crises play out in public spaces. It’s complicated and deeply human — but for riders, especially women or parents, it can feel unsafe. In the 90s in NYC, you were packed in — here, there’s space, so there’s nowhere to hide.

Cultural resistance — we love our cars, our independence.

None of these are permanent. They’re design flaws, policy failures — fixable with leadership, funding, and care.

Because sometimes real freedom isn’t being stuck in traffic — it’s letting go of the wheel and seeing the world roll by. And sometimes, the best way to really see Malibu is from the bus.

Would I do it again? Yes — in a heartbeat. But next time, I’d plan better.

Haylynn Conrad is a current Malibu City Councilmember.

