One Lane Closed at Big Rock Area overnight through October for Cleanup Work

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) advises motorists that one northbound lane will be closed at night on State Route 1/Pacific Coast Highway in the Big Rock area of Malibu on Monday through Friday nights (from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) through October for cleanup work.

The right lane (#2 lane) on Northbound SR-1/PCH will be closed after 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lane will reopen by 5 a.m. the next morning. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons.

Crews are working at and around the Big Rock area to remove landslide material and clear debris around drains. Residents and businesses in the area may notice lights and hear limited noise related to the work.

The operations are part of a Caltrans project that involves work to remove landslide material, repair a failed slope drapery protection system, clean drainage, conduct rock scaling, and replace rip rap on SR-1/PCH in the city of Malibu, the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, and the city of Santa Monica between postmile 35.23 and postmile 44.12.

Before starting your travel, you can check for highway lane closures anytime atQuickMap.dot.ca.gov or by using the free QuickMap app, or by calling 1-800-427-7623.

Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

