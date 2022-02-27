HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking News

One Dead, Six Injured In Two-Car Crash on Malibu Canyon Road

Jimy Tallal
By Jimy Tallal
0
14
Emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance. File Photo

Lanes on Malibu Canyon Road were closed in both directions last night for at least three hours after a two-car rollover crash that killed one person and seriously injured six others at 8:34 p.m., just before the tunnel.

Officer Figueroa of the CHP confirmed to KTLA/5 that seven people were hurt or killed and described the incident as a major-injury crash.

California Highway Patrol officials issued a Sigalert after reports that the two-car rollover collision was blocking both the north and southbound lanes of the roadway.

According to LA County Fire Department officials on the scene, one person, a woman in her 20s-to-30s, was pronounced dead upon arrival by first responders.
Six other people were injured in the incident, four of which are said to be in critical condition and were airlifted to receive medical attention.

Multiple victims in the incident required emergency extraction methods from fire crews on scene.

It was unclear what caused the collision.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, will update as information becomes available.

Previous articleSharks Boys Basketball Advanced to COF Semifinals
Next articleInjured dolphin rescued from Point Dume shoreline by LA County lifeguards and California Wildlife Center
Jimy Tallal
Jimy Tallal

Related Articles

- Advertisement - spot_img

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: