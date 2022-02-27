One Dead, Six Injured In Two-Car Crash on Malibu Canyon Road

Lanes on Malibu Canyon Road were closed in both directions last night for at least three hours after a two-car rollover crash that killed one person and seriously injured six others at 8:34 p.m., just before the tunnel.

Officer Figueroa of the CHP confirmed to KTLA/5 that seven people were hurt or killed and described the incident as a major-injury crash.

California Highway Patrol officials issued a Sigalert after reports that the two-car rollover collision was blocking both the north and southbound lanes of the roadway.

According to LA County Fire Department officials on the scene, one person, a woman in her 20s-to-30s, was pronounced dead upon arrival by first responders.

Six other people were injured in the incident, four of which are said to be in critical condition and were airlifted to receive medical attention.

Multiple victims in the incident required emergency extraction methods from fire crews on scene.

It was unclear what caused the collision.

This is a developing story, will update as information becomes available.

