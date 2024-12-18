OLM Parents assemble Thanksgiving baskets

Our Lady of Malibu School lovingly provides food baskets with all one needs for a bountiful Thanksgiving dinner

Parents of students at Our Lady of Malibu School gathered in the parish hall on Nov. 19 to assemble all of the classes’ kind donations of supplies and ingredients needed to assemble eight gift baskets chock full of all the items needed to cook Thanksgiving dinner, including all the fixings.

“The tradition of OLM School providing these Thanksgiving baskets dates back 20 years, which was when we also started other traditions such as our annual pumpkin carving.” said Gina Longo, a member of the Parent’s Guild. “Every class provides donations for one family.”

It was an all-hands-on-deck effort to assemble the foodstuffs. “They are all inclusive baskets,” parent Joey Amini declared, surveying all the donations.

There were cans of cranberries, cornbread and stuffing mixes, pie shells, and pumpkin pie filling. Of course, there were all the ingredients one needs to make fruit salad and green bean casserole, which are perhaps two of the most ubiquitous traditional side dishes at Thanksgiving. There were canned yams and mini marshmallows, potatoes and gravy, hot rolls and sparkling cider — there were even basters and meat thermometers, festive tablecloths, holiday plates and napkins and gift cards for the delighted recipients to purchase a turkey or main dish of their choice.

“All the classes help support this effort and giving is a central theme of our Parent’s Guild,” said Emma Spalding, a member of the Parent’s Guild. “It’s rough out there for many people this year.”

The Malibu Times caught up with some of the third-graders to see what they thought of participating in the donative effort. Taking a break from busily going about their physical education class, a few paused, reflected and shared.

“I think it’s helpful and kind to donate for the food baskets.” Leo Gigliotti said.

Sienna Malibu Amini chimed in and said, “It’s a great way for people who don’t have much to still be able to celebrate Thanksgiving.”

Nodding his head in agreement, Nico Solomon added, “Being helpful is nice!”

Charlie Solomon, Nico’s mother, added, “It’s wonderful to be able to give back to our community.”

Principal Elisa Zimmerman stopped by, listened to the students’ comments, and remarked, “It is super important to teach the students the practice of giving and being generous is part of our culture here at Our Lady of Malibu.”

OLM School, Zimmerman added, “Teaches children to live a life of giving sacrifice and to reach out to the community.”

With the beautiful baskets assembled, wrapped and decorated with gorgeous bows, the parents finished their tasks, thankful that they could honor others by giving. Monsignor Charles Chaffman will bless each basket, which will then be given to needy local families.

