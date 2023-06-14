Ocean Water Use Warning issued at Malibu Pier, Las Flores Creek, Escondido Creek, and Ramirez Creek

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:

• Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

• Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

• Malibu Pier in Malibu

• Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

• The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach

• Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

• Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

