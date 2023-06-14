HomeNewsBreaking News
Ocean Water Use Warning issued at Malibu Pier, Las Flores Creek, Escondido Creek, and Ramirez Creek

By Samantha Bravo
Archive photo 2022. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:

  • • Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove
  • • Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach
  • • Malibu Pier in Malibu
  • • Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach
  • • The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach
  • • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
  • • Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

