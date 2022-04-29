HomeNewsBreaking News
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches including Malibu Lagoon

By Samantha Bravo
Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach. Photo by Samantha Bravo.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a warning Wednesday for people planning to swim or surf at some beaches including Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach due to high bacteria levels.

The department issued a warning for the following beaches:

-Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey 

-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach 

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica 

-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach 

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view a map of impacted locations and for more information visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

