Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches including Malibu Lagoon

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a warning Wednesday for people planning to swim or surf at some beaches including Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach due to high bacteria levels.
The department issued a warning for the following beaches:
-Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view a map of impacted locations and for more information visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.