Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches includes four Malibu Beaches

Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
In Malibu, from Big Rock to Leo Carrillo, empty sand stretches for miles as LA County residents—including Malibu locals—are ordered to stay off the beach and out of the water to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach 

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Trancas Creek at Zuma Beach

Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu

Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

28th Street Extension in Manhattan Beach

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information please visit:  PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

