Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches includes four Malibu Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:
Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
Trancas Creek at Zuma Beach
Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu
Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates
Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
28th Street Extension in Manhattan Beach
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.