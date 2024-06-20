Ocean Water Use Warning for LA County Beaches including six beaches in Malibu

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. Six Malibu beaches are Topanga Canyon, Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Beach, Malibu Lagoon at Surfider Beach, Trancas Beach at Zuma Beach, Malibu Pier, and Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach.

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach. Near Will Rogers Tower 18

100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach

The entire swim area.

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area.

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Trancas Creek at Zuma Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

Malibu Pier in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

The entire swim area.

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

The entire swim area.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662.To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

