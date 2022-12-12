Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory issued for all LA County Beaches

HomeNewsBreaking News
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a water advisory for all Los Angeles County beaches until Thursday, Dec. 15 and cautions residents who are planning to visit, to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.

Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rain fall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends.

Advisory for ALL County beaches until Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. 

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. Information is also available online at our website: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

