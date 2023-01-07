HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs

Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory in Effect for all LA County Beaches

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
1

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officers are cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. 

This advisory will be in effect until at least Monday, January 9, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall. 

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline:  1-800-525-5662.  Information is also available online at: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

Previous article
Celebrating New Year’s, the Oldest of Hamanity’s Holidays
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Advertisement

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×