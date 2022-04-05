Obituary: William Stephen Campbell

William Stephen Campbell passed away on March 8, 2022. Steve was a long-time resident of Malibu and was a loving father to his children, now adults, Chelsea Kohan, Britt Hines, and his youngest son Luke Campbell. Steve has three grandchildren, Duke, Grayson, and Beck, who he adored.

Steve was born in The San Fernando Valley but moved to Malibu in 1982, where he met and married Debbie Olk.

At the age of 16, Steve was racing motocross and suffered a terrible accident that led to a brain injury that made him disabled. His disability never hindered him in enjoying life to the fullest extent.

His injuries impacted him physically, but mentally he was sharp until the day of his passing. Steve will be truly missed by family and friends.

There will be a private Celebration of Life Memorial on April 2, 2022.

