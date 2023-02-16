Obituary: Simin Shirloo 1928-2023

Simin Shirloo, our loving mother and a friend to all whose lives she touched, passed away peacefully, surrounded by two of her sons, a daughter-in-law, and her longtime caregiver at her home on February 3, 2023. She was in her 95th year.

She had four sons: Farhad (Fatemeh), Foad, Ahmad (Sharon), and longtime Malibu resident Mohammad (Atefeh), and three grandchildren: Shirin, Farnas, and Cyrus. Her husband, Ali A. Shirloo, died in 2021 at the age of 95. Her beloved son Ahmad passed away in 2013, at the age of 50, from Pancreatic Cancer.

Simin lived a full life as a wonderful mother, corporate executive aide, and world traveler with a keen interest in the world’s beauty, culture, and fashion trends. She loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, and had a deep passion for gardening, movies, and playing cards. She loved her family and followed a robust value system. Her quality of life in this world, however, was no longer up to her standards. She will be in our hearts forever.

We have followed Near-Death Experience (NDE) research for decades. You might be interested in this “Today Show” report on NDE research:

Using Science to Study the ‘Afterlife’: Closer to An Answer https://youtu.be/uM073TBPLmk

Since her frail body could no longer support her free spirit, we think she is in a better place now, hopefully with her third son and other family members up there. More recent NDE research also supports this hypothesis.

Simin’s private “life celebration” event will be held soon. In lieu of flowers, all who cherished her friendship and love are encouraged to contribute to their selected NGOs, verified by charitynavigator.com, which support the Syrian and Turkish earthquake victims, including more than 35,000 dead and hundreds of thousands of injured refugees.

