Obituary: Kathryn “Kay” Corrodi

Kathryn “Kay” Corrodi 1930-2022

Kathryn “Kay” Corrodi was born in Goldsberry, Howell Co., Missouri. Kay was the youngest of four daughters born to Frank and Ima (Cole) Thomasson.

Kay had three successful careers during her lifetime. After working for a phone company, she became a realtor; First in San Diego, where she started the first all-women’s real estate company, and then in Malibu, where she continued her real estate career with her husband, Jack Corrodi. She was a successful businesswoman and an incredible entrepreneur.

Kay’s proudest accomplishment in life and what she was most passionate about was raising her children with her husband, Jack. Together they raised a total of 19 natural and adopted children, loving each of them unconditionally. Kay is dearly loved, missed by many, and leaves behind a legacy.

She is survived by 16 children, 23 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren (+2 more on the way!), and ten nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack, daughter Sandi, sons Bill and Sergio, sisters Mara, Jeanne, Arba, and her parents.

A memorial service will be held on April 30, 2022, at 11 am at Our Lady of Malibu, Malibu, CA.

Advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...