Obituary: Clair Lynch

Clair Lynch, a Malibu resident since 1967, passed away at home surrounded by her family on January 16, 2022, at the age of 93. Clair was born in Michigan’s UP on September 8, 1928. She was one of four born to Fred and Lillian Furton. Her sisters Meryldine and Charlotte and her brother Dean all remained in Michigan, but she hated snow and left asap for warmer California.

In 1956 she met and married David Lynch of Alhambra, CA, and together they raised five children in Malibu. Clair loved to care and do for others. Nothing gave her more pleasure than to dote over her family and friends. She was a very active parishioner at Our Lady of Malibu Church and enjoyed singing in the choir for many years.

She is survived by her sister Charlotte, her five children (David, Louise, John, Stephen, and Patrick), their spouses (Shelley, Jim, Erin, Andi, and Melissa respectively), and sixteen grandchildren (Carey, Declan, Miles, Ryan, Timothy, Emma, Molly, Masury, Jack, Keavy, Jessica, Zoey, Madeline, Isabella, Kayden and last but not least Liam). She absolutely adored them all! She will be loved and missed beyond measure. “Because we knew her… we have been changed for good.”

Memorial service to be held on Saturday, June 25, at Our Lady of Malibu Church, 3625 Winter Cyn. Rd. Malibu, CA. at 11:30 am. Reception to follow in the Parish Hall.

