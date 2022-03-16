Obituary: Carole Selma Messenger

CAROLE SELMA MESSENGER

1931-2021

Our mother, Carole Selma Messenger, passed away on April 17, 2021, from congestive heart failure in San Juan Capistrano, CA, just five days shy of her 90th birthday (almost, mom, almost). She was the last in her line of the Linsky family, the youngest of 10 children born to Max and Sadie Linsky in Boston, MA. She moved to Southern California in her early teens, along with her parents and most of her siblings. She graduated from Hollywood High in 1948, where she began a life-long love of Hollywood and its stars.

Carole married young and began a career as a homemaker. She had five children and an inordinate number of pets. She moved her family to Pt. Dume, in 1959, building a new home on Bison Court and provided a wonderful environment for her children to grow up in. She became involved in local activities, was an ardent supporter of the PTA, and loved to live the Malibu lifestyle. Until the very end, she talked of “my Malibu,” a place that held a precious spot in her memory even as other memories faded.

She was a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother, a writer, a poet, an extra in hundreds of movies and TV shows, and a lover of all things Marilyn Monroe. But above all, she was a survivor.

Carole leaves behind her children Denise, Randy, Bill, Lisa, Melanie, grandchildren Blaine, Kerri, Nick, Craig, Alissa, great-grandchild Trevor, and her dog Annie and parakeet Houdini III. At her request, no services were held. Instead, donations in our mother’s name may be made to her favorite charities: Wounded Warriors and the Humane Society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...