Obituary: Anthony E. Giordano

Anthony E. Giordano, a longtime Malibu resident, and realtor, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on May 3, 2022, at the age of 94.

A first-generation Italian American, Anthony (Tony) lived in Los Angeles County his entire life. From humble beginnings, Anthony was driven to excel in any endeavor.

He served his country by enlisting in the Navy at age 18.

He joined the Los Angeles City Fire Department in 1948 and retired in 1977 after rising to the rank of Deputy Chief of Operations.

He married Dotty Jean Routh in June of 1949 and raised three children – Scott, Jeff, and Jody.

He graduated from the University of Southern California in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Administration.

Anthony started Giordano Construction and got his Real Estate Broker’s License. He was involved in building several homes in Malibu, with Dotty by his side on all projects.

He and Dotty moved from Torrance to Malibu in 1982 and began their full time commitment as Real Estate agents. He was known in the Malibu community for his kind and generous nature, honesty, integrity, knowledge, and professionalism. He loved being part of the Malibu community for 30+ years.

Anthony relocated to The Canterbury in Rancho Palos Verdes in 2016. He was able to live independently while there and was close to family. He was able to attend daily exercise classes and go out for walks until the last week of his life.

He will be missed by his family as well as many friends. A private Celebration of Life will be held in June.

