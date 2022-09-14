Nov. 8 Malibu general election ‘Measure MC’ Transactions and use (sales) tax

Measure MC, the city’s Transactions and Use (Sales) Tax, will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. If approved by voters, the measure will raise the sales tax in Malibu from 9.5 percent to 10 percent, and the city could use the revenue for, among other potential uses to benefit the community:

Support public safety services including crime and fire prevention.

Address homelessness.

Keep parks and other public areas safe and clean.

Prevent speeding and reckless driving.

Protect coastal waters and beaches from pollution.

Preserve natural areas.

Support local businesses.

Support other general city services

The following Taxpayer Safeguards will be in place:

Basic necessities like groceries and prescription medications won’t be taxed.

All funds generated by Measure MC will be for the City of Malibu to provide general services.

By law, the County and State cannot take this funding away.

Mandatory financial audits and annual public reports to ensure funds are spent properly.

This message is provided as a public service by the City of Malibu for your information only. For more information, visit the City’s Elections webpage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...