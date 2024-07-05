Nobu party goes on 

Despite an eleventh hour warning issued by the City of Malibu warning Nobu restaurant “it may not hold the proposed event,” the high-end sushi eatery defiantly went ahead with a long planned July 4th mega party despite not holding a permit.

Tickets for tables ranging from $10,000 to $75,000 were already sold when the city of Malibu issued its statement at 6pm July 3rd, less than 24 hours before the “Red, White and Bootsy” party got underway.

When applying for the permit party organizers claimed it was invitation only and that no ride shares or walk-ins would be allowed in an effort to avoid the traffic disaster the event caused last year when limos and party buses abandoned their vehicles in the center median on PCH.

The Malibu Times observed the scene on PCH July 4 from 5 to 6 pm as scores of white clad party goers arrived at the restaurant by ride shares, limousines, party buses and walk-ins.

Three sheriffs deputies were on scene monitoring traffic and one city of Malibu code enforcement officer was also keeping watch. At the time, traffic was flowing normally although there were a few illegal turns on the highway as drivers were turned away with no valet parking provided.

The city claimed earlier that the permit was denied because no parking plan was in place.

Now an attorney claiming to represent Nobu says the city has violated his client’s rights even though the party continued without a valid permit.

More will be discussed at Monday’s city council meeting.

A fatal accident at 10:20 p.m. minutes after the Nobu party endedon PCH near Carbon Canyon is being investigated for possible speeding and DUI. Investigators may check if the accident could be tied to the Nobu event. Law enforcement at the scene may not have been able to conduct breathalyzer tests due to the fatality and the serious injuries to two others.

