Nicholas R. Zielski 1998-2024

I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Phil 4:13

Nicholas Ryan Zielski, 25, of Malibu, CA, passed away peacefully in his sleep. Born in New Haven, CT, Nick spent his early life in Short Beach, Branford, CT. He moved with his family to Venice, CA in 2009. Nick and his family settled in Malibu in 2011, where he attended Malibu High School and was on the Malibu Sharks Surf Team. During his junior year, Nick transferred to Oakley High School in Utah, where he excelled at drawing, snowboarding, rock climbing, and fly fishing. He graduated in 2017 and returned to So Cal.

Nick worked at Pavilions and loved being of service. He was an instructor with the Malibu Under Dogs, helping kids with autism experience ocean therapy. Nick was an adventurer with a deep love of the ocean who enjoyed motorcycling and the gym.

Beginning in 2014, Nick valiantly fought against the disease of addiction, achieving lasting sobriety on Dec 19, 2023, by working a 12-step program and finding a Higher Power in Jesus. Nick belonged to Atmosphere Church and The Malibu Gathering. Nick and his dad, Dave, were baptized in the ocean on May 19, 2024. Nick looked forward to the next chapters in his life with his family and girlfriend, Zayla Makenna Cooper. We are comforted knowing that he passed sober and happy.

Nick is preceded in death by his grandfather George “Skippy” Lambertson, and survived by his parents, David and Linda Zielski; sister, Katelyn; brother-in-law Colin and nieces, Leonie and Mila Zilberberg; grandmother, Eileen Lambertson; grandparents Madelynne and Joseph Zielski, cousin Jack and aunt Cynthia Zielski Reinhardt.

There will be a paddle out at Zuma Beach on Oct 12, 2024, at 10 am at lifeguard tower 10. Service at 12:30 pm at The Malibu Gathering, 6425 Busch Dr, Malibu, CA 90265.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Nick’s memory to The Malibu Gathering.

