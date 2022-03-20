News briefs 3/10

City staff continues to monitor and respond to the pandemic by participating in regular briefings and conference calls with partner agencies and issuing alerts and notifications regarding changes to the situation. On Feb. 15, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH) confirmed 102 new deaths and 3,348 new cases. Other key updates from the County’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of Feb. 15 include the following:

1,996 confirmed positive cases and 13 deaths in the City of Malibu to date

2,769,372 confirmed cases and 30,081 deaths in LA County to date

1,835 current hospitalizations in LA County, a decrease of 1,875 since Jan. 31

Regular City Council meeting | Monday, March 14

The Malibu City Council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of every month. See agenda overview on A

This meeting will be held via teleconference only in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 and pursuant to the AB 361and the County of Los Angeles Public Health Officer’s Order (revised Feb. 15). All votes taken during this teleconference meeting will be by roll call vote, and the vote will be publicly reported.

Malibu rebuilds — statistics

Staff continues to work with homeowners to rebuild. Here are the current Woolsey Fire rebuild statistics. See continuously updated statistics on the Rebuild Portal.

Single Family Dwellings building permits issued – 225

Single Family Dwellings complete – 70

Multifamily building permits issued – 18 units

Multifamily building units complete- 12 units

Neighborhood groups to meet with the public safety staff

Malibu neighborhood groups and community-based organizations are invited to schedule virtual meetings with members of the City’s Public Safety Team. Any organization or neighborhood group that is working on or concerned about neighborhood crime and safety, wildfire or earthquake preparedness, or any public safety matter can schedule a virtual meeting with the Public Safety staff to get information and discuss options for addressing problems. Meeting in small groups offers the opportunity for more thorough discussions, dialogue, and understanding. When COVID-19 restrictions ease, the Public Safety staff will also be available for in-person community meetings. Depending on the issue that a community group would like to have addressed, staff will try to arrange for additional subject matter experts to participate. To schedule a meeting or for more information, call Public Safety Manager Susan Dueñas at (310)456-2489, ext. 313 or email sduenas@malibucity.org.

Special events report

There are currently permitted events on March 26 and every Sunday for parking for the Farmer’s Market. The City of Malibu Planning Department posts a weekly report of approved event permits on the website. In order for members of the public to be informed of pending event permit applications and to provide an additional opportunity for public input, the City has changed the Event Permit Report format to include all event permit applications deemed complete for review for consistency and compliance with the requirements of the Malibu Municipal Code and the Planning Director’s action on each application. The updated Event Permit Report has been posted to the City’s website. To sign up to receive an email or text message when an updated Event Permit Report is posted, visit the e-notifications page (scroll down to the “Special Event Permit Report” category).

Youth commission recruitment

Applications for the 2022-2023 Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission are now available on the Youth Commission webpage. The application period is open through 4 p.m. on Friday, March 25, for youth in grades 7 through 12 who reside or go to school within City limits during the 2022-2023 academic school year. The Commission makes recommendations to the City Council on City programs and projects that serve young people. For more information, e-mail Recreation Manager Kate Gallo at kgallo@malibucity.org.

Poetry workshop March 19

Join Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie on Saturday, March 19, 11 a.m. for the City’s next poetry workshop, Caffeinated Verse. Pam Uschuk will be the featured reader, followed by an open mic format. For more information or to RSVP for this free virtual workshop, visit the Poetry web page or call (310)456-2489, ext. 350.

Malibu’s wildlife up close on the City’s Charmlee Wilderness Park and wildlife on video cameras

Community members can see the amazing array of wild animals living in the City’s Charmlee Wilderness Park that are captured on the wildlife video cameras recently installed by the Community Services Department. Watch a compilation. The cameras are meant to offer education and inspiration about the wildlife living in the park that are part of Malibu’s natural beauty. Sightings have included bobcats, quail, fox, coyotes, deer, rabbits, skunks, night hawks, and various birds. New pictures and videos will be posted periodically on the Charmlee Park webpage and the Community Services Department’s social media accounts.

Registration open for girl’s sports clinic

Registration is now open for City’s excellent #PlayLikeAGirlMalibu Girls Sports Clinics, offered again this spring for female athletes in grades 6 through 8. The free clinics will be held in March, April, and May at Malibu Bluffs Park (24250 Pacific Coast Highway). March 20, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Lacrosse. April 24, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Volleyball. May 22, 9 to 11 a.m., Skateboarding. Registration is required in advance.

Spring break day camps

Registration is open for the City’s fun, active Spring Day Camps, offered April 4 through April 14 during the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SM-MUSD) spring break. Choose from a range of Sports Camps, including skateboarding, soccer, surfing, and tennis, and Enrichment Day Camps, including art adventures and rocket science. The Day Camps will be presented in a fun, educational, and inviting environment that deliver each program’s core skills. To register, visit the webpage. For more information, visit the Day Camps webpage.

CURRENT REQUESTS FOR PROPOSALS

The City has several bids and Requests for Proposals/Qualifications currently out or coming up soon.

Request for Qualifications/Proposals for Construction Management Services for the City’s Civic Center Water Treatment Facility (CCWTF) Phase II, due March 10

Bid for Contractors/Construction for the Malibu Bluffs Park Shade Structure Project, due February 24

Request for Proposal for Dark Sky Outreach and Implementation, due March 11

Civic Center Water Treatment Facility – Phase 2 Pipelines and Pump Stations Expansion Project, due March 22

Civic Center Water Treatment Facility – Phase 2 Treatment Facility Expansion Project, due March 22

RFP – Earthquake Tabletop Exercise Consultant, due April 1

For more information about all of the City’s current bids, visit the webpage.

SCE Offers rebates to help customers prepare for disasters and power outages

Malibu residents can take advantage of Southern California Edison’s (SCE) rebates to help customers prepare for emergencies, such as earthquakes, wildfires or outages, including Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events and unplanned power outages. PSPS events occur when weather conditions create a high risk for a wildfire, and SCE temporarily shuts off power to certain areas to prevent their equipment from starting a fire. The rebates apply to solar power generation, portable backup batteries for medical devices, backup generators, and more, with special consideration for Medical Baseline customers. Learn more on the SCE webpage at sce.com/wildfire/customer-resources-and-support

Portable power station and generator rebates

If you live in a Tier 2 or Tier 3 high fire risk zone, SCE offers a $75 rebate on qualifying portable power stations and a $200 rebate for qualifying portable generators or a $500 rebate for income-qualified or medical baseline customers. Learn more at marketplace.sce.com/.

Save on energy storage systems to keep your home powered during outages and emergencies

SCE’s Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) provides cash incentives for battery storage or generation equipment to customers be better prepared for outages and PSPS. The incentives cover a majority of the costs to install self-generating energy storage systems. These systems are designed to offset your energy use and work as backup batteries to provide power for your home when an outage or a PSPS occurs. If you live in a high-fire risk area or other qualifying communities, you may be eligible to have an energy storage system installed; learn more at sce.com/sgip.

Get help if you use medical equipment

Customers who use electrically operated medical devices in their home are eligible for SCE’s Medical Baseline program. Those enrolled will receive additional electricity per day at a discounted rate. Medical Baseline customers who rely on life-support equipment will also be notified about upcoming power outages sce.com/medicalbaseline.

SCE is also expanding eligibility for the Critical Care Backup Battery Backup program to include all Medical Baseline customers. The Critical Care Backup Battery Program offers eligible customers a free portable backup battery to power their medical device in the event of a power outage. If the power outage is an emergency that requires evacuation, this portable temporary power may help while relocating to safety. Learn more at sce.com/sites/default/files/inline-files/Critical%20Care%20Backup%20Battery%20Program%20Flyer.pdf

Income-qualified solar installation

You may qualify for a free home solar system from our partner, GRID Alternatives. Find out if the Single-family Affordable Solar Homes (SASH) program, a California state program for low- or fixed-income families, can help you. Learn more at gridsolar.org/scehelp/

PSPS outage alerts and outage maps

SCE customers can sign up to receive power outage and PSPS alerts via email, text, or voice call. Residential and commercial tenants who do not maintain their own SCE service accounts, caregivers, frequent travelers, and service providers can also sign up for alerts based on street address. Learn more at sce.com/pspsalerts. Customers can also check SCE’s outage maps to see where PSPS, maintenance, or unplanned power outages are taking place, including an estimated time of restoration (when available) at sce.com/outage-center/check-outage-status.

Microgrid solutions for businesses

Microgrids are one way for businesses to continue operating when power outages or PSPS events occur. A microgrid is a localized energy grid that can connect and disconnect from the larger grid when needed. By working with a developer, you can find a microgrid solution that works for your needs. Learn more at sce.com/partners/partnerships/Microgrids-for-Developers

