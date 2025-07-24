New director leads Malibu’s rebuild effort

Yolanda Bundy oversees Malibu’s new Rebuild Center, offering permit help and tech-driven support

As many homeowners and some businesses rebuild after the Palisades Fire, Yolanda Bundy, the director of the newly established Community Development Department, oversees the Malibu Rebuild Center, which offers in-person and online support for those applying for building permits, including assisting with such matters as arranging geotechnical, biological and other assessments, dealing with foundations and seawalls and installing septic systems, solar panels and energy storage systems, and many other matters that have to be addressed to rebuild.

The fire destroyed 720 structures in Malibu, and many others were damaged. Clearly, the task of rebuilding is enormous, and the city of Malibu is doing all it can to help those rebuilding, Bundy assures.

This is not Bundy’s first rodeo. She brings nearly 20 years of experience in the public sector to the role. She holds a master’s degree in structural engineering and is a state-licensed registered professional engineer (civil) in California, andshe is a certified building official, fire code official, and a California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) safety assessment program coordinator.

“I helped with the Thomas Fire in my prior job in Ventura, and I’ve helped residents and businesses in Malibu after the Woolsey, Broad, and Franklin fires and now, my staff and I are helping with the Palisades Fire,” Bundy commented. “The more I go through this process, the more immersed my heart is in helping victims rebuild. I also focus on long-term recovery and consider the future for the entire town as we rebuild. I serve with passion and I want my staff to be motivated to do so as well.”

Bundy’s new position comes after the consolidation of the Environmental Sustainability and Planning Departments. The Malibu City Council decided on Nov. 25, 2024, to consolidate the two departments, a restructuring recommended by consultant Baker Tilly, whose 2023 Development Services Report stated that consolidation was designed to increase efficiency, improve service delivery, and create a more streamlined development process for Malibu. The new department brings together six divisions — planning, long-range planning, building safety, code enforcement, environmental programs, and administration.

“For the Community Development Department, I oversee approximately 55 employees and our department is supported by 131 consultants,” Bundy explained. “We all are committed to help those who need to rebuild move forward in doing so.”

Readers can access the Malibu Rebuilds website at maliburebuilds.org.

The status of rebuilding efforts

Debris removal has been completed for all but 14 properties, including four commercial properties, Bundy explained, noting the city has established an abatement program and is reaching out to those property owners who still have not cleared debris. “Most of those residents are dealing with insurance company issues,” she stated.