New California laws effective July 1

As of July 1, several new California laws are now in effect, ushering in changes that touch on everything from consumer rights and student mental health to workplace protections and gas taxes. These updates, passed in the most recent legislative session, aim to increase transparency, bolster public safety, and improve access to vital services across the state.

Easier Subscription Cancellations

Consumers will now find it simpler to cancel subscription services thanks to Assembly Bill 2863, which requires businesses to offer the same cancellation method used to initiate the subscription. The law aims to reduce frustration over hard-to-navigate cancellation systems, a common complaint among Californians.

Short-Term Rental Fee Transparency

For those booking vacation homes, AB 2202 now mandates that platforms like Airbnb disclose all cleaning fees and penalties before a reservation is made. Hosts must also clearly list cleaning tasks expected of guests, ensuring greater transparency and fewer surprise charges.

Mental Health Resources for Students

Under Senate Bill 1063, all public schools serving grades 7 through 12 must print the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and a QR code linking to county-specific mental health resources on student ID cards. This change is part of a broader effort to support youth mental health and prevent suicide.

CARE Act Transparency

New updates to the CARE Act, which provides court-ordered treatment for individuals struggling with mental health, require courts to keep petitioners informed about the individual’s treatment progress. The law, originally passed in 2022, seeks to provide compassionate care while maintaining accountability and oversight.