Nearly half a million dollars in luxury goods robbed at Malibu Lumberyard

A brazen robbery in broad daylight occurred at the Malibu Lumberyard shopping center shocking bystanders and store clerks.

A crew of six Black male and female suspects, wearing masks and hoodies entered the luxury goods store Maxfield on Tuesday July 12 at 2 p.m. The robbers pushed past the store’s security guard and grabbed armloads of “high-end” designer handbags. The crew then quickly raced out of the store and across Cross Creek Road and were seen getting into two separate vehicles. No license plates were noticed. The security guard and a female employee rushed out of the store to give chase, but the suspects got away.

Employees at the retailer confirmed that no one was injured during the felony robbery. They were unauthorized to speak about the incident and seemed shaken after the brazen crime. A spokesperson at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station said the robbers may have made off with nearly half-a-million dollars in merchandise. There have been similar crimes reported in Westlake Village in Lost Hills’ jurisdiction and of course elsewhere in California in recent months.

The sheriff spokesperson said it’s fairly easy for thieves to unload their goods on the black market and added it’s unknown if the same crew of robbers were involved in similar hits. The crime will be investigated by the LASD’s major crimes bureau.

Video courtesy of Tom Alesio.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...