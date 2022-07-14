HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs

Nearly half a million dollars in luxury goods robbed at Malibu Lumberyard

Judy Abel
By Judy Abel
0
2
A brazen robbery in broad daylight occurred at the Malibu Lumberyard shopping center shocking bystanders and store clerks. Screenshot of the video courtesy Tom Alesio.

A brazen robbery in broad daylight occurred at the Malibu Lumberyard shopping center shocking bystanders and store clerks. 

A crew of six Black male and female suspects, wearing masks and hoodies entered the luxury goods store Maxfield on Tuesday July 12 at 2 p.m. The robbers pushed past the store’s security guard and grabbed armloads of “high-end” designer handbags. The crew then quickly raced out of the store and across Cross Creek Road and were seen getting into two separate vehicles. No license plates were noticed. The security guard and a female employee rushed out of the store to give chase, but the suspects got away. 

Employees at the retailer confirmed that no one was injured during the felony robbery. They were unauthorized to speak about the incident and seemed shaken after the brazen crime. A spokesperson at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station said the robbers may have made off with nearly half-a-million dollars in merchandise. There have been similar crimes reported in Westlake Village in Lost Hills’ jurisdiction and of course elsewhere in California in recent months. 

The sheriff spokesperson said it’s fairly easy for thieves to unload their goods on the black market and added it’s unknown if the same crew of robbers were involved in similar hits. The crime will be investigated by the LASD’s major crimes bureau.

Video courtesy of Tom Alesio.

Previous articlePepperdine men’s golf season ends in NCAA semifinals
Judy Abel
Judy Abel

Related Articles

- Advertisement - spot_img

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: