HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs

National Weather Service issues a flood watch in Malibu Coast

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
147

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 until 6 a.m. Thursday, March 16 for all LA County County except Antelope Valley. Extensive rainfall is expected as well as flooding of streets, rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. There may be mudslides and rockslides, especially in and near steep terrain.

FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…Most of Los Angeles County except the Antelope Valley.

* WHEN…From 2 PM PDT this afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Heavy rain and excessive runoff may result in dangerous flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Extensive street flooding is likely. There may be mudslides and rockslides, especially in and near steep terrain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Previous article
Malibu SAR rescues driver Sunday morning
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×