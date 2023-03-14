National Weather Service issues a flood watch in Malibu Coast

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 until 6 a.m. Thursday, March 16 for all LA County County except Antelope Valley. Extensive rainfall is expected as well as flooding of streets, rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. There may be mudslides and rockslides, especially in and near steep terrain.
FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
* WHERE…Most of Los Angeles County except the Antelope Valley.
* WHEN…From 2 PM PDT this afternoon through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Heavy rain and excessive runoff may result in dangerous flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Extensive street flooding is likely. There may be mudslides and rockslides, especially in and near steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…