National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for LA and Ventura County Beaches through Thursday

Samantha Bravo
The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for Los Angeles and Ventura County beaches, with high surf and dangerous rip currents through Thursday morning, July 21, especially on south-facing beaches. Hazards include very strong rip currents, increased risk of ocean drowning, sneaker waves inundating beaches & overtopping jetties, beach erosion, debris in beach waters. Swimmers and inexperienced surfers should stay out of the water; stay off rock walls and jetties; never turn your back on the ocean; always swim near a staffed lifeguard station.

For more information, visit https://www.weather.gov/lox/

Previous articleSupervisor candidate Bob Hertzberg opposes overnight camping in Malibu hills
