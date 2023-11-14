National treasure Dick Van Dyke to be celebrated at latest Malibu City art show

The photography of artist Laura Johansen captures Malibu’s beloved stage and screen star

You can’t find a more exuberant smile than that of Malibu’s own Dick Van Dyke. His twinkling grin has been captured lately by photographer Laura Johansen, whose photos of the cherished, award-winning performer of stage and screen are to be showcased at the Malibu Art Gallery at City Hall beginning Nov. 20.

The Malibu Arts Commission chose to honor the “Mary Poppins” star who has not only called Malibu home for more than five decades but is also one of its chief champions — an unofficial mayor of the city who’s been hosting a spooky Halloween spectacular at his home “VandyManor” for years. In the days leading up to Oct. 31, the celebrity known the world over could often be found at Ralphs loading up his shopping cart with candy for the hundreds of local kids who stop by his home decked out with scary animatronic monsters to be spooked and treated to a delightful show for youngsters, led by Van Dyke’s effervescent wife, Arlene.

Johansen, the Australian-born featured artist, moved to the U.S. in 2007. She was working in film and television, but her fine art portrait photography business took off so well she made a full-time career of it this past decade.

Nov. 19 is the date of the opening gala.

Dick Van Dyke is shown with his personal photographer, Laura Johansen, who said she's done over 50 photo shoots with Van Dyke over the past eight years. Contributed Photo

“It’s a kick off for Dick Van Dyke’s 98th birthday on December 13,” Johansen said. “I’ve been photographing the Van Dykes for more than eight years now. We’ve done more than 50 photo shoots together.

“It’s going to be quite lovely. We’ve got an assortment of photography aficionados, Dick Van Dyke fans, Malibu locals, and people from all over the place coming, from different states and even Canada and Germany flying in.”

The displayed portraits will feature the legendary Van Dyke and ebullient Arlene chronicling “their adventures.”

The artist calls her work with the Van Dykes “happenstance.” She met the couple at a Dick Van Dyke fan art exhibit at the Malibu Playhouse. While someone was clumsily taking a photo of the couple on a cellphone, Johansen quietly offered to help. Van Dyke was launching his book, “Keep Moving,” and he liked the photos Johansen shot. She says “they went viral back then.” A partnership was launched and Johansen has been the Van Dykes’ personal photographer ever since to “capture these beautiful moments.”

“As you know, he has such magical power over the whole world,” Johansen said. “People are absolutely in love with him wherever you go. Magic and whimsy follow them no matter where they go. Incredible things happen when you’re with them.”

One such special occasion was when Johansen flew to Washington, D.C., with the Van Dykes when he accepted the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor in 2021.

“The president fell to his knees in front of Dick and started bowing and Dick is so humble,” the photographer said. “Everyone’s his friend. He’s still shocked that people think of him that way. He’s so beloved from the smallest of children to every generation. That spark of magic follows him.

“My photos of them are not traditional portraits. They are capturing the emotion of being with him and the charm that he exudes.”

The Malibu Arts Commission has curated dozens of the best photographs of the beloved showman for display at the Malibu City Gallery located at City Hall. The photos will be for sale. There’s also a companion booklet that will feature additional Van Dyke photos for purchase, including some behind-the-scenes images.

The enduring longevity of Van Dyke will also be celebrated. The multiple Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winner turns 98 on Dec. 13, which has been declared by the City of Malibu as “Dick Van Dyke Day.” Arlene hopes the whole city will celebrate in whatever way they canduring what she calls “Vandy Days” from the opening of Wes Van Dyke’s art exhibit at City Hall through the Johansen exhibit honoring her adored husband.

It’s also Arlene’s vision to have the long-neglected La Salsa man turned into Dick Van Dyke or what she calls “Vandy Man” dressed in his iconic, fancy white “Jolly Holiday” outfit from “Mary Poppins.” It would delight Dick too who revealed that would be a little revenge for him. The actor, singer, comedian recalled when he first came to Hollywood in 1949 he was evicted from a little apartment right near where the La Salsa man stands today.

“We couldn’t pay the rent,” the legend said. “It would be sweet revenge.”

The ever-charming Van Dyke said he’s grateful he can add happiness to people’s lives. Arlene commented, “The best of humanity is reflected in a Dick Van Dyke fan.”

The exhibit, “Dick Van Dyke: Moments in Time, portraits by Laura Johansen” runs from Nov. 20 to Jan. 5.

