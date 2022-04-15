National Park Service announces Santa Monica Mountains trail closure due to construction

The Backbone Trail section between Newton Canyon Trailhead at Kanan Dume Road and the north-south Zuma Ridge Trail, will be closed to the public from April 18 to May 19, 2022.

Facilities workers from the National Park Service will be constructing a new bridge in Zuma Canyon. The BackboneTrail Bridge in Zuma Canyon was destroyed during the 2018 Woolsey Fire. Closure signs are posted throughout the closed areas. The parking lot at Newton Canyon Road will remain open and visitors can still access the Zuma Ridge Trail in its entirety. The NPS encourages hikers, bikers and equestrians to explore other trails and areas of the park.

The NPS issued this administrative order for the purpose of maintaining public safety during the BBT Bridge replacement in Zuma Canyon.

For more information and to view a map of where the closure is located, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/samo or download the National Park Service App.

