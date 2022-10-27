MRCA seeks public input on proposed project at Malibu Bluffs and Ramirez Canyon with virtual meeting today at 6 p.m.

The Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority (MRCA) seeks input from reviewing agencies and the public about the scope and content of the Malibu Lower-Cost Accommodations Public Works Plan Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for proposed projects at Malibu Bluffs and Ramirez Canyon Park. The EIR will be used by the MRCA when considering approval of the plan and by other agencies.

Community members may attend the virtual public scoping meeting on Thursday October 27, 2022, 6:00 PM via Zoom. Join the meeting at: https://tinyurl.com/MalibuPWP.

Written comments may be submitted any time between October 17 through December 16, 2022. Mail comments to “Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority, RE: Malibu Lower-Cost Accommodations Public Works Plan. Attn: Mario Sandoval, Project Manager. 26800 Mulholland Highway. Calabasas, CA 91302.” Send comments by email to public.comments@mrca.ca.gov.

The Malibu Lower-Cost Accommodations Public Works Plan serves as the plan for implementing, operating, and managing a variety of park facility improvement projects, public outreach programs and operation and management at the Malibu Bluffs Open Space as well as operation and management of the existing campground at Ramirez Canyon Park.

Malibu Bluffs project elements would include:

Flame-less facilities (yurts, tent cabins, and tent pad sites); day use facilities (parking, restrooms, landscaping, picnic areas, amphitheater, paths, management and interpretive signage, and coastal overlook areas); trail improvements and signage on Beach to Bluffs Trail; support facilities (ranger residence, medical building, office, and kitchen); fuel modification and vegetation management to reduce wildfire hazards; pedestrian and vehicle bridges to provide access over site drainage and streams; water storage tanks; and fire protection systems (fire hydrants and fire extinguishers).

Ramirez Canyon Park project elements would include:

Flame-less facilities (tent pad sites); day use facilities (parking, restrooms, landscaping, picnic areas, paths, management and interpretive signage); fuel modification and vegetation management to reduce wildfire hazards; and fire protection systems (fire hydrants and fire extinguishers). The Project would require utility trenching and grading to install utility lines and improve existing trails.

See more details including maps, background, and potential environmental impacts in the Notice of Preparation and on the project website.

