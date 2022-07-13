HomeNews
NewsMalibu LifePeople

Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority Clean up Malibu

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
19
Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) employees were seen emptying trash bins and picking up litter on the Malibu coastal access ways on Monday July 4. Photos courtesy @mrcaparks on Instagram.

Independence Day draws large crowds to our local beaches from near and far, bringing with it beer cans and bottles, broken tents, water toys, beach chairs, food containers, balloons, and much more. This holiday, in particular, seems to be notorious for creating litter. Since the Fourth of July is often celebrated outdoors and near the shores, this makes for more litter outside.

The City of Malibu has been encouraging visitors to keep Pacific Coast Highway, canyon roads, beaches, and trails clean and safe for all to enjoy. State Parks will have maximal staffing levels and will also be monitoring and addressing litter and fire safety. Beaches and Harbors increase staffing starting mid-May to assist with parking, maintenance, and trash. CHP will be focusing on DUI and street racing enforcement. The City Public Works Department will be out in Malibu monitoring and addressing waste and other issues in the following days.

Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) employees were seen emptying trash bins and picking up litter on the Malibu coastal access ways on Monday July 4. Photos courtesy @mrcaparks on Instagram.
Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) employees were seen emptying trash bins and picking up litter on the Malibu coastal access ways on Monday July 4. Photos courtesy @mrcaparks on Instagram.
Previous articleCity Council approves Malibu Middle and High School Specific Plan
Next articleMan vandalizes homes with a pickaxe, leaves families terrorized
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

- Advertisement - spot_img

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: