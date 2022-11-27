HomeNewsBreaking News
Motorcyclist hospitalized with head trauma after accident

Emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance. File Photo

A motorcycle rider was hospitalized with head trauma Saturday after a crash near Cross Creek Road and Pacific Coast Highway. According to authorities, the motorist was not wearing a helmet.

The incident was reported around 4:16 p.m.

The rider was ejected from the bike, and later airlifted to a nearby hospital. A description of the rider and their condition was not immediately available.

According to Lt. J. Jordan of the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, the rider was trying to split lanes by moving in the same lane as a car and hit the vehicle. It was unclear how fast the vehicle was going.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

