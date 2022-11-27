Motorcyclist hospitalized with head trauma after accident

A motorcycle rider was hospitalized with head trauma Saturday after a crash near Cross Creek Road and Pacific Coast Highway. According to authorities, the motorist was not wearing a helmet.

The incident was reported around 4:16 p.m.

The rider was ejected from the bike, and later airlifted to a nearby hospital. A description of the rider and their condition was not immediately available.

According to Lt. J. Jordan of the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, the rider was trying to split lanes by moving in the same lane as a car and hit the vehicle. It was unclear how fast the vehicle was going.

Traffic #Malibu PCH at Cross Creek Rd, vehicle vs motorcycle, SO on scene, FD/Airship en route, expires 7pm 206 — The Dispatch Station (@TheDispatchStn) November 27, 2022

